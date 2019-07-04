Kenyan shilling strengthens against the dollar

Currencies
Kenyan shilling strengthens against the dollarThursday, July 4, 2019 12:27
By REUTERS
Nairobi
The Kenyan shilling strengthened against the dollar on Thursday due to banks unwinding their long dollar positions amid reduced dollar demand from oil and merchandise importers, traders said.
At 0638 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.10/30 per dollar, compared with 102.25/45 at Wednesday's close.
The shilling gained by 0.68 percent during the previous session, Refinitiv data showed.
In the Headlines
LIVE: Dignitaries grace Collymore's memorial serviceBy LEOPOLD OBI
43 minutes ago
State opens window for import of 12.5m bags tax-free maizeBy EDWIN MUTAI
54 minutes ago
Former MP caught up in Sh1.2bn inheritance rowBy RICHARD MUNGUTI
1 hour ago
Uhuru order on payment of bills spurs new jobsBy CONSTANT MUNDA
1 hour ago