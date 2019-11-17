Market News Animal feed manufacturers push for importation of yellow maize

The Association of Kenya Animal Feed Manufactures (Akfema) want the government to open the window for duty-free imports of yellow maize to avert price escalation.

Prices of animal feeds have gone up by as high as Sh500 a bag across all products.

The retail price of a 70 kilogramme bag of chick mash had shot up to Sh3,800 from Sh3,300 in January while growers mash is retailing at Sh3,300 from Sh2,800.

The association says the price hike has been precipitated by cost of white maize that has so far hit Sh3,500 for a 90 kilo bag from a low of Sh2,800 three months back.

They link the rise to failure by the government to approve importation of yellow maize after a memorandum was presented in August.

“Politics should be kept aside and pave the way for immediate importation of yellow maize so as to save farmers from the high cost of animal feeds,” said Martin Kinoti, secretary general Akfema.

Joseph Karuri, the lobby chairman, anticipated shortage of maize from the current season crop coupled with high prices of the commodity.

“There would be no reprieve for farmers next year given the fact that a 10 million bag deficit has been projected from the current crop season, which means there will be a lot of pressure on price, which will keep the cost of feeds up unless we get an alternative,” said Mr Karuri.