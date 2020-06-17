Market News 300,000 scramble for 228 affordable houses in Ngara

Some 228 affordable housing programme (AHP) units built in Ngara, Nairobi, are up for grabs with 300,000 Kenyans expressing interest to buy them.

In a notice posted in the government's mygov weekly pullout, Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the allocation will be done according to the Constitution, based on gender equity and diversity. Applicants must be Kenyan citizens with proven ability to buy via a transparent and accountable manner.

Mr Hinga said information on the planned sale that will also consider the marginalised and vulnerable groups is available on online portals, bomayangu.go.ke and housingandurban.go.ke.

"The government will be allocating the completed houses in Park Road, Ngara," he said.

The units, constructed by China State Construction Engineering, are part of the 1,370 currently under construction at the 7.9 acres formerly owned by the government where 48 standalone bungalows constructed during the colonial period stood.

The development will see 548 units reserved for sale to civil servants while the rest will be sold at fixed prices to civilians.

The units are in three different types of units—one-bedroomed unit worth Sh1million, Sh2 million for two-bedroomed units and Sh3 million for three bedrooms.