ATI hires former Barclays executive as credit officer

ATI acting chief executive John Lentaigne. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The African Trade Insurance (ATI) has tapped ex-Barclays executive Deepak Dave to fill its newly-created management position of chief risk officer.

ATI acting chief executive John Lentaigne said in a statement that the new position is part of ATI’s medium-term strategy to strengthen its overall risk management function.

“ATI’s rapid growth in recent years as well as its heightened business profile requires strengthened risk management function,” said Mr Lentaigne.

Before his appointment, Mr Dave served in senior positions at GE Capital, Export Development Canada and formerly at Barclays Investment Bank.

He also founded the Nairobi- based Riverside Advisory, his most recent position, where he provided advisory services to Lion’s Head Global Partners for an African Development Bank facility, on business strategy and Adventis Limited on product development.

Mr Dave holds a Bachelors from McGill University and a Masters from the University of London.