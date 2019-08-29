Market News Britam targets individuals, firms with cyber risk cover

Britam Group managing director Benson Wairegi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Listed insurer Britam #ticker:BRIT has launched a policy aimed at protecting businesses from cyber risk.

The product covers physical property damage, products liability, business interruption or supply chain disruption from cyber-attacks.

Britam Group managing director Benson Wairegi said the product targeting individuals, small and medium-sized firms as well as large corporations will enable users to protect themselves against cybercriminals, data loss and the potential ramifications of a cyber-incident.

“Cyber security threats will continue to become more advanced not just in the financial sector, but also in many industries across the region,” said Mr Wairegi at the launch of the new cover.

“It therefore behooves all corporates to strengthen their core security hygiene, adopt modern platforms and comprehensive identity, security and management solutions to ensure customers’ details including medical records, credit card information, bank account details and other records are protected at all costs.”