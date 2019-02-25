Market News Chicken breeders push for Sh1.5bn subsidy in Kiambu

Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kiambu poultry breeders want governor Ferdinand Waititu to set aside Sh1.5 billion to cushion them against market volatility.

They said the sector is offering livelihood to 300,000 farmers, making it a major wealth creator.

Led by Muiruri Mbuthi, they said currently the poultry sector is facing stiff competition from the East African Community (EAC) rivals.

“We want our governor to support this sector with Sh1.5 billion to be used in reducing the cost of production. This is by way of establishing poultry feed factory that will be selling to us feeds at lower costs. It should as well set up a Kiambu poultry producer group as a cooperative society,” he said.

The co-operative society will be supported by affordable credit for breed improvement and husbandry aspects with a view to increasing production and quality.

“The kitty will also help us in diversifying our entrepreneurial ventures as opposed to the current situation where almost all of our poultry breeders are targeting the eggs market. Some of us can branch off to meat sector, others invest in incubators while others can venture into breeding chicken for sale,” he said.

Mr Mbuthi said one of the major hindrances to a maximum returns and ability to compete for a market share is cost of poultry feeds.