Market News Coffee up 14pc after hitting bottom

Kenya exports about 95 per cent of the coffee produced locally. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The price of Kenyan coffee rebounded this week after declining to the lowest point year-to-date in the previous trading.

A market report by the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) indicates that a 50-kilogramme bag of coffee fetched Sh8,800 this week up from Sh7,700 last week, representing a 14.2 percent. Officials at NCE say the marginal improvement is attributed to improved quality of beans this week compared with the previous sale.

The trading also saw Kenya’s premium coffee grade AA maintain the same value this week at Sh10,100, the same price it fetched last week.

Low quality coupled with depressed international prices of the commodity in the world market has been pushing down the value of coffee at the auction in the last two months.

The price of coffee in the world market has gone below 90 cents per pound this week from a high of 113 in November.