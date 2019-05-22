Market News Cytonn gets two more pension licences

Cytton Investments CEO Edwin Dande. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Cytonn Asset Managers Ltd (CAML) has received two more licences to offer personal retirement benefit scheme with a monthly payment platform.

Cytonn is now allowed by the Retirement Benefits Authority to manage segregated funds, personal pension funds and the income drawdown fund.

Under the drawdown fund licence, CAML will receive retirees’ lumpsum savings and decide how the same will be invested while disbursing monthly stipends depending on an individual retiree’s requirements.

CAML head of pension David Mwakitele said the licences expand its pension’s product portfolio giving them a leeway to moot new products that attract informal sector workers to save for old age use.