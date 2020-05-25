Market News Fairtrade aids 8,550 flower farm workers in Naivasha

A worker at a flower farm in Naivasha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Some 8,550 flower farm workers have received Sh27.4 million in food and hygiene material support as the industry reels from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The workers received food items such as maize flour, rice, cooking oil, tea leaves, salt, beans, and essential hygiene including soap, face masks and sanitisers.

he relief made available through Fairtrade Premium was allocated to 17 of 46 flower farms mostly in Naivasha that are certified under the Fairtrade label.

“Besides enabling the use of the premium to help producers in flowers and other product categories to quickly act on issues that will cushion workers and farmers during this uncertain time, Fairtrade is committed to providing further assistance to ensure resilience,” said Fairtrade Africa regional flower manager Richard Kiprotich.

Fairtrade Africa is a member of an international fair trade movement, which represents certified producers of commodities such as coffee, cocoa, tea, cotton, bananas and mangoes in Africa and the Middle East.

advertisement