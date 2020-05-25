Fairtrade aids 8,550 flower farm workers in Naivasha

Market News
Fairtrade aids 8,550 flower farm workers in NaivashaTuesday, May 26, 2020 0:01
Some 8,550 flower farm workers have received Sh27.4 million in food and hygiene material support as the industry reels from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.
The workers received food items such as maize flour, rice, cooking oil, tea leaves, salt, beans, and essential hygiene including soap, face masks and sanitisers.
he relief made available through Fairtrade Premium was allocated to 17 of 46 flower farms mostly in Naivasha that are certified under the Fairtrade label.
“Besides enabling the use of the premium to help producers in flowers and other product categories to quickly act on issues that will cushion workers and farmers during this uncertain time, Fairtrade is committed to providing further assistance to ensure resilience,” said Fairtrade Africa regional flower manager Richard Kiprotich.
Fairtrade Africa is a member of an international fair trade movement, which represents certified producers of commodities such as coffee, cocoa, tea, cotton, bananas and mangoes in Africa and the Middle East.
The donation is set to ease the adversities for thousands of workers in the flower industry who had been left jobless or forced to take unpaid leave due to effects of the Covid-19.
