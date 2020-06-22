Market News Fifteen-storey blocks to host 900 houses in Kilimani

Workers at a construction site in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Realtor Ever Forgarden is embarking on a second project with four 15-storey blocks hosting 900 apartments in Kilimani.

In regulatory filings at the agency seeking a licence, the firm said the new project would see 240 studio apartments and 660 one-bedroom apartments built on Kindaruma Road Kilimani in Nairobi.

Two years ago, Ever Forgaden announced plans to put up 257 units on four high-rise blocks.

The first two blocks comprised three-bedroom units totalling 112 units while the other two accommodated one, two and three-bedroom apartments totalling 145 units on Kayahwe Road near Yaya Centre in Nairobi.

New Forhome Company has also expressed interest in putting up 240 units on two blocks rising 15 floors. “The development will be accommodated in two 15-storey blocks. The ground floor and the two basement floors will serve as parking bays while the first to 15th floors will comprise of residential apartments,” it said.

The National Environment Management Authority has invited comments from the public on the two projects, saying it will make its decision within the next month.