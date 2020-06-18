Market News Fintech MamaPrime eyes Sanofi partnership

Health fintech company MamaPrime could clinch a commercial partnership with global drugs manufacturer Sanofi to help scale up its activities beyond Kenya.

This is after the Nairobi-based outfit co-founded by Ann Chege was singled out of 268 startups from 34 countries that filed applications to this year's Sanofi AfricaTech contest.

The competition's organisers said the local Sanofi team will assess partnership opportunities with MamaPrime that was among five African startups that made it to the final podium.

Without disclosing amount of seed capital to be injected into the Nairobi startup, Sanofi said MamaPrime's team will also get business mentorship training at no cost. Judges who looked at the final shortlisted lineup of 11 startups said MamaPrime stood out for its “nest” that enables expectant mothers to raise money for settling delivery fees from themselves, relatives and friends. The money raised is also used to settle prenatal and postnatal care, thereby enhancing the well-being of the mother and their eventual newborn baby.

"The objective of this initiative is to continue Sanofi's commitment in encouraging innovation in Africa in order to create a health eco-system that is at the service of the patient. An ecosystem that includes all stakeholders in the sector, public authorities, private companies and start-ups," said Sanofi.