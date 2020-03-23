Market News Footbridges at Garden City, Survey near completion

KENHA director-general Peter Mundinia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Construction of Survey of Kenya and Garden City footbridges in Nairobi is 60 percent complete with the two contractors expected to finalise the work by May.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) director-general Peter Mundinia said the steel decks are expected to be installed in April ahead of the May 2020 deadline. He was speaking after inspecting the progress made by Fourways Construction at Survey of Kenya/ Kenya School of Monetary Studies footbridge project. “The progress is good and the hitches that derailed fabrication of the steel structures in China have been resolved. We expect them to be shipped in on time for installation,” Mr Mundinia said.

He also visited the Garden City footbridge where the works on the main concrete structures for staircase case as well as pillars are ongoing.