Footbridges at Garden City, Survey near completion

Market News
Footbridges at Garden City, Survey near completionTuesday, March 24, 2020 0:01
Construction of Survey of Kenya and Garden City footbridges in Nairobi is 60 percent complete with the two contractors expected to finalise the work by May.
Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) director-general Peter Mundinia said the steel decks are expected to be installed in April ahead of the May 2020 deadline. He was speaking after inspecting the progress made by Fourways Construction at Survey of Kenya/ Kenya School of Monetary Studies footbridge project. “The progress is good and the hitches that derailed fabrication of the steel structures in China have been resolved. We expect them to be shipped in on time for installation,” Mr Mundinia said.
He also visited the Garden City footbridge where the works on the main concrete structures for staircase case as well as pillars are ongoing.
The two footbridges built at Sh392 million are expected to free the expressway from pedestrian traffic, allowing smooth flow of motor vehicles into and out of Nairobi. Mr Mundinia said Witeithie and Njomoko Footbridges that have opened for use were at 85 percent complete with works ongoing along the service lane and bus terminus.