Market News French phones company enters the Kenya market

A woman makes a phone call. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Listed French phone manufacturer Avenir Telecom has entered the Kenyan market in partnership with Nairobi’s Vivus Techno Ltd.

Vivus Techno head of sales Daniel Kiplimo said it was selected as the local representative to sell and offer after-sales services for Avenir’s Energizer mobile phones.

The firm initially launched low-end phones, ranging from a Sh1,200 feature phone to the Sh5,000 smartphone as well as high-end phone cordless chargers and power banks.

Avenir, now in its 30th year in mobile telephony and laptop manufacturing business, has tasked Vivus Techno to market its products in East Africa.

“Their entry into the Kenyan market is an important step in the growth of Energizer Mobile in Africa.

“The French-based brand sells low cost 6,000mAh battery smartphones, rugged devices and KaiOS — powered feature phones,” said Mr Kiplimo.

Avenir has a strong presence in the Middle East and Europe with products sold in over 140 countries.