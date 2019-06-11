Market News Icpak elects new chair for two-year term

Ms Rose Mwaura. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (Icpak) has elected Rose Mwaura as chair, becoming the second woman holder of the position since founding in 1978.

She will replace Julius Mwatu who has been at the helm since 2017 after taking over from Fernandes Barasa.

Icpak communication said she will take the position Friday for a period of two years.

Ms Mwaura, who joined Icpak in 2012, will be the second female chair after Rose Nyaboke Ogega.

Amongst well-known past chairmen are auditor Ameerally R. Kassim-Lakha, former KCB Group #ticker:KCB chief Martin Luke Oduor-Otieno, ex-KRA boss Michael Waweru and former Finance minister Amos Kimunya.

“We hope the new appointment will entrench and enhance professionalism and good corporate governance,” said Ms Mwaura on Tuesday.