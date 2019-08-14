Market News Kilimani twin blocks to house 140 families as new law paves way

Changes to Nairobi’s by-laws have allowed construction of high-rise buildings in areas earlier reserved for one storeyed single family dwellings. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

A building contractor is seeking to put up a twin-tower multi-storeyed development in Nairobi’s Kilimani area for 140 families, the latest in a series of apartment blocks in the upmarket residential area.

Grapestone Ltd said it plans to start construction upon receiving approvals from the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) which will see it demolish a dilapidated and disused single-dwelling unit standing on a three-quarter acre plot.

The development rides on recent changes to Nairobi’s by-laws that allowed construction of high-rise buildings in areas earlier reserved for one storeyed single family dwellings.

The zoning laws opened new high-rise developments in Spring Valley, Riverside Drive, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, Thompson and Woodley. Also affected are Upper Spring Valley, Kyuna, Loresho and Lavington/Bernard Estate and Zone 15, which includes Dagoretti.

Grapestone, in Nema disclosures, said the project would establish new revenue streams for the national and county governments. It was, however, not clear how many storeys it would rise to.

advertisement

The consultant supported approval of high-end residential developments saying it improves property value and eases the housing deficit in Nairobi.

“The dilapidated and vandalised single dwelling house standing on the plot is an eyesore and the planned development by Grapestone will improve the value of the property and provides exclusive, high cost accommodation for Nairobians,” it said.