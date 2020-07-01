Market News New KPCU Dandora plant mills 5,000 bags of coffee

The New Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU) Dandora plant has milled more than 5,000 bags of coffee following its revival as the government opens talks with overseas buyers interested in the produce.

Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Anne Nyaga said the plant had received over 430 tonnes of coffee parchment out of which it milled 5,000 bags that are ready for marketing.

This is the largest consignment the agency has milled since its revival this year.

“New KPCU has commenced operations in Meru and Sagana mills and more coffee is expected to be delivered by farmers and their cooperatives societies from those coffee-growing catchments,” said Ms Nyaga.

KPCU received Sh2.7 billion from the Treasury for lending to coffee farmers in efforts to revive the troubled sector.

Ms Nyaga said Sh1.3 million in farm inputs has been disbursed to coffee growers in Kiambu, Murang’a and Nyeri.