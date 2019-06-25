Market News US motorbike firm hires designer for new Kenya factory

An employee at a motorcycle assembly plant in Industrial Area, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

US-based motorcycle maker ReVolt Electric has hired an industrial design firm to prepare architectural drawings for its planned Kenyan manufacturing facility.

Alternate Systems, the firm’s mother company said in a statement to shareholders this was informed by its feasibility findings that showed the African market presented it with a potential to create Sh5 billion in value to the firm’s business.

The industrial design firm has been tasked with developing plans for the mass production of ReVolt Electric Motorcycles. The purview includes addressing the design of the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle itself.

“Alternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI) has today published a presentation to provide details on the company’s plan to create over Sh5 billion ($50 million) in value from its African strategy,” it said.

ALYI said it had signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Kenyan and European-based partners for its new investment aiming at building partnerships with well-known existing brand name outfits that can contribute to building investment community interest and demand.

“ALYI has to keep the brand name under wraps at the moment, but management anticipates the LoI will result in an agreement within the next 30 to 60 days where the brand-name will be disclosed,” said the statement.

Last month, ReVolt Electric signed an initial Sh2 billion ($20 million) order for 2,000 ReVolt Electric Motorcycles followed by a second LoI agreement that will see it incorporate an electric motor vehicle manufacturing line making it the pioneer electric vehicle maker across the African market.

“ALYI’s ReVolt Electric Motorcycle with side care is a good market entry fit for the African market. It is a good fit as motorcycle taxis (boda-bodas) are already in wide use and with a local assembly plant, ALYI can contribute to the local economy by producing electric motorcycles cheaply,” it said.