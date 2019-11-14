Market News Realtor plans Sh7bn Kilifi holiday homes

Superior Homes Kenya managing director Ian Henderson. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Property developer Superior Homes Kenya is putting up a Sh7 billion residential development in Kilifi targeting holiday-makers who want to make money when not holidaying.

The development dubbed Pazuri at Vipingo will consist of 372 units with modern infrastructure and amenities covering more than 100-acres.

Superior Homes managing director Ian Henderson said the project has been designed to allow every house enjoy an ocean view.

“Large plot sizes, spacious bedrooms and open-plan lounges, generous window sizes and rooftop entertainment space all combine to provide a wonderful home whether it is for a residence or a holiday home,” Mr Henderson said.

The development will consist of two, three and four bedrooms.

advertisement

“Phase one of the project will comprise 63 units and it will be completed by June next year,” he added.

The initial offer price for the two-bedrooms is Sh12 million and the payment can be made in instalments as construction proceeds. The developer is working in conjunction with Vipingo Ridge, which will see buyers enjoy adjacent world class golf course and Beach Club, a short-drive away.

The developer opened the Sh800 million Lake Elementaita Mountain Lodge on the Nairobi-Nakuru In October last year, targeting tourists visiting Naivasha area.

The Kilifi development comes six-months after three Italian investors filed approvals with the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) to construct a 61-floor luxury hotel-cum-residential facility in Watamu, in the same county.