Realtor to build 10 blocks of flats in Rongai town

The official opening of the Prism Towers on Third Ngong Avenue in Nairobi last year. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Owners of Nairobi’s 34-floor Prism Building are set to put up a 720-unit 10-block housing development in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

Diversified investments firm Royal Group said it was targeting school communities, private sector workers as well as formal employees with the planned gated property called Kings Serenity that is to be set on eight acres.

“Kings Serenity is coming to Ongata Rongai town and is targeting a family-loving individual. It is a gated community with vast green spaces, well planned layout and compact design,” it said.

According to regulatory filings, the two-bedroom units will be in 10 blocks rising five floors (ground floor and four upper floors). They will have paved motorways and playing ground. Solar has been earmarked for use in street lighting as well as a borehole sunk thereby assuring residents of a permanent source of water supply.

The promoters said workers will earn Sh400 million in form of salaries. Sh110 million has since been spent on preliminary preparations, they said.

“Incase, the National Environmental Management Authority(Nema) settle for no development intervention, the owner would lose in terms of financial commitments already made in design and planning of the project amounting to Sh110 million being application fees to the County Government of Kajiado, professional fees to architects, quantity surveyors, engineers and environmental impact assessment(EIA) lead experts as well as application for EIA approval,” they said.

The group’s strategy appears to favour upcountry investments as it last year invested Sh800 million in a steel factory project in Nakuru set for completion later this year.

The factory, that is eyeing the Rift Valley and Western Kenya markets, will produce steel bars of between eight and 32 millimeters thickness while employing an initial 300 employees.