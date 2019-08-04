Market News Rhino Mabati injects funds into new line

Rhino Mabati's managing director Andrew Muriungi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Roofing material-maker Rhino Mabati has invested Sh50 million in setting up a new production line, raising its monthly production to one million units.

Speaking when he unveiled its countrywide transport strategy in Nairobi, managing director Andrew Muriungi said the Japanese-made machinery would also enable Rhino introduce a luxury brand selling in Kenya under the Brit Tile brand in the local market.

“We are enhancing our ability to serve customers straight from our factories to their residences, business premises and warehouses. We can now produce customised iron sheets in a design and colour chosen by our customers,” he said.

The firm has increased the transport fleet to 15 vehicles to serve customers across the country. Mr Muriungi said this cushions them against delayed payments associated with supplying products to retailers on 45-day credit.

Most Kenyan businesses now prefer cash payments that has seen many open countrywide representative offices used for sourcing products from the Nairobi-based warehouses.

advertisement

The managing director said employees had been trained on operating and maintaining the new machinery that has capacity to produce different iron sheet designs of varied lengths.