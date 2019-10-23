Market News Showmax step ups race for live stream revenue

Competition for live streaming revenues has gone a notch higher after Internet TV service provider Showmax introduced several sports channels on its paid-for offering.

The year-old company said this was on top of its pre-recorded offerings that include documentary and movie channels.

MultiChoice connected video division Chief Executive Niclas Ekdahl said the live sports stream was currently being piloted to gauge interest that will help it define its offering.

“This October Showmax has taken this further, scheduling two marathons and 13 live football matches from the likes of the English Premier League, Italy’s Serie A, Spain’s La Liga, and the Euro 2020 qualifiers between now and the end of the month.

This new sport content is included in the standard Showmax subscription price,” he said.

Showmax, he said, had added pre-recorded and live sport content to its current line-up of TV series, movies, kids’ shows and documentaries.

New sports content includes live streaming of selected events from top international football leagues, athletics, motorsport, tennis, golf, and Extreme Fighting Championship.