Uhuru calls for halt of family property battles

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta is concerned over increasing succession battles by members of wealthy families.

Addressing the family of the late Murang’a-born oil dealer Thayu Kabugi during his recent burial, the President said assembling an estate worth billions of shillings was not a simple task as it takes a lot of suffering, toiling and skipping comfort.

“But we are seeing a situation whereby families of these icons of our economy go after each other’s throats days after the demise of their economic fortune heroes. That is not the way to go and I would urge all families to desist from such tussles,” he said.

The conflicts have characterised many families and the latest has been that over the inheritance of Equity #ticker:EQTY founding CEO John Mwangi Kagema.

Among the families currently in property battles are those of Njenga Karume and the late Vice President Kijana Wamalwa.

Economic pain

The scion of the immensely wealthy Kenyatta family said he fully identifies with the excruciating economic pain of investing, breaking even and sustaining a trajectory path of growth.

“We should be appreciative; all those hardworking Kenyans leave behind wealth to help their kin have quality lives.

“But there must be mutual respect in those families and an honest desire to keep that wealth safe for passing on to future generations,” he said.

The president said once that respect fails to hold the families together, then the public battles being witnessed in the country will remain a permanent feature in inheritance.

He urged those with estates to leave behind a fair will to guide inheritance but urged heirs to as well shun greed.

Mr Kenyatta said tussles are time wasting, consume resources in legal bills and expose the families in bad light.