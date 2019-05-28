Market News Athi River-based cement firms line up for 61-storey Watamu job

Cement will be bought locally from Bamburi and Mombasa Cement. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Athi River-based cement makers with Mombasa branches are amongst contractors lined up for a piece of action at the proposed 61-floor Palm Exotica resort in Watamu, Kilifi County whose backers say will cost Sh28 billion.

In an Environmental Impact Assessment filings, Palm Exotica said cement will be bought locally from Bamburi and Mombasa Cement factories.

“Reinforcement steel will be sourced from Apex, Prime, Athi and Tononoka factories all operating in the Coastal region but structural steel will have to be imported since no factory locally produces the required sizes,” the firm said.

It has identified source of all its ballast needs within Jaribuni in Kilifi while sand will be bought from dealers within Mjana Heri past Malindi township.

Machine cut stones will be sourced from Tezo in Kilifi.

Palm Exotica, which is planning to invest in its 2.4-acre plot at in Dabaso, on the Turtle Bay Road in Kilifi, said glass and their accessories meant for the façade will be bought from France-based Saint-Gobain with aluminum products coming in from Norsk Hydro ASA based in Norway.

Custom built furniture and interior fittings will be imported through Luxury Living Group but will be assembled locally.

Environmental consultants said the national and county governments will enjoy new sources of revenue with long-term plans being to establish licence-paying commercial outlets that will employ Kenyans at various levels.

“The project will be carried out on the second row from the beach and will therefore not interfere much with nearby marine ecosystems like mangroves and coral reefs,” said the environmental study on the project.