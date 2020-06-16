Market News Crop chiefs shuffled as dissolution of food authority looms

Agriculture CS Peter Munya. He is expected to form a task force. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Heads of commodity directorates have once again been moved in far-reaching changes by the Ministry of Agriculture, coming at a time talk of disbanding Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) is rife.

Solomon Odera, who served as the head of the Sugar Directorate, has been moved to Fibre Crops. He is the only head who had been spared in the first round of transfers by former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mwangi Kiunjuri in 2018.

Mr Odera now replaces Naomi Kamau who has been deployed to Agriculture headquarters in a yet to be disclosed position.

The Sugar Directorate will now be headed by Rosemary Owino who has been at the Tea Directorate’s marketing department.

Anthony Muriithi, who has been both interim director general at AFA and the head of Tea Directorate will continue acting as the DG while the tea job has been given to Peris Mudida who was in AFA legal team.

advertisement

Agriculture CS Peter Munya has hinted at disbanding AFA and reverting it to specific independent bodies.

Mr Munya said he will appoint a task force to assess the role of AFA before a decision is made.

In the changes, the head of pyrethrum and other industrial crops will be Raymond Kahindi, replacing Clement Muyesu who has retired. They have been moved in interim capacity.

Lack of a substantive board has seen them work in acting capacity for the last six years.