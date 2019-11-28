Market News Quality student hostels to attract foreign learners

Qwetu Hostels in Nairobi’s Ruaraka area. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s post-secondary education institutions could attract international students by investing in proper student accommodation.

KCA University vice chancellor Noah Midamba said this can only happen if Kenya institutionalises provision of accommodation with investors in student hostels that meet international standards.

“These should include student safety and security while creating a spacious and conducive environment for learning,” he said.

Professor Midamba spoke when he opened Qwetu Students’ Accommodation Service Centre office at KCA’s main campus in Nairobi.

“We have no capacity to manage accommodation as this is a herculean task involving large numbers of people. Those pushing for construction of more public hostels could be in it for their own benefit and not for public good,” he said.

Acorn Holdings chief executive Edward Kirathe said their Qwetu-branded purpose-built students’ hostels hosting 1,600 students had attracted students from 53 nationalities among them Ugandans, Rwandese, Tanzanians, Congolese, Mexicans and those from the Middle East.

“We recently raised Sh4.3 billion green bond money that will be spent on four new projects next year. We have injected Sh1.2 billion in operational costs and are eyeing provision of 10,000 student beds in coming years,” he said.