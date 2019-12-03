News Consumer lobby seeks to stop city’s doubled parking fees

A parking lot in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The High Court will decide the fate of the recently doubled parking fees in Nairobi after a consumer lobby filed a case seeking their suspension.

Justice James Makau Tuesday certified the case by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) as urgent and directed parties to to appear before him today for a hearing before he could make a ruling on whether to suspend the new rates.

Cofek told the court Tuesday that the notification given by the Mike Sonko-led administration to the public was too short.

While the decision on the parking fees was made on September 25 under the Finance Act, 2019, the lobby also claimed that the cost increase was unreasonable, punitive and discriminatory as well as lacked public participation.

Cofek also accused the director of parking services Tom Tinega of lacking the mandate to set timelines for commencement of the Finance Act 2019, hence the rights of many motorists within the city will be infringed.

advertisement

“The purported notice to increase parking fees with effect from December 4 is unreasonable, irrational, unjust and offends the spirit of the constitution, if implemented the rights of consumers will be greatly infringed,” said Mr Henry Kurauka, lawyer for Cofek.

He added: “Most motor vehicle owners will not afford to pay the increased parking charges because of harsh economic reality.”