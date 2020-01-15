News Agency targets wealth of drug suspect

ARA is mandated to trace, identify, and make an application for forfeiture of proceeds of crime. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A suspected drug trafficker could lose all her wealth as the State claims they are proceeds of crime.

The Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) wants the High Court to declare matatus, cash in the bank, and a saloon car owned by Ms Rose Musanda, as proceeds of crime and therefore liable for forfeiture to the State.

Mrs Monyani was charged with the offence of trafficking narcotic drugs when she appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Court at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, on June 17, last year.

ARA has in an application filed through senior counsel Mohamed Adow, stated that it conducted investigations and established that the assets were acquired through proceeds of illegitimate trafficking and trading of narcotic drugs.

ARA is mandated to trace, identify, and make an application for forfeiture of proceeds of crime. “Unless the orders sought are granted, the economic advantage derived from the commission of crimes will continue to benefit a few to the disadvantage of national security, interest, economy, and general interest,” argues ARA in court papers.

advertisement

“Mrs Monyani has not been able to give reasonable explanation to prove any legitimate source of the same,” ARA in court papers.