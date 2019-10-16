News Airtel Kenya subscribers hit by mass network outage

Airtel Kenya subscribers Wednesday woke up to a major network outage that affected calls and SMS services.

The telco confirmed in a tweet that it was aware of the disruption that affected its call and SMS services and is working to restore the network.

Airtel's official communication came after many subscribers took to social media complaining they have been unable to place direct calls and send messages since Tuesday night.

In its statement the company said that only voice and message services were affected despite reports from a section of subscribers indicating they could not access data services as well.

“We are currently having some technical challenges with our network. Due to this, calls and SMSs will be intermittent. However, data services are available,” Airtel posted on their official Twitter account.

Industry data from the regulator shows that the telecoms operator controls 33.3 percent of the voice market.

This means that a significant number of Kenyans were affected by the outage.