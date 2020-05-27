News At least 285 killed as heavy rains recede

Flooding and landslides have killed at least 285 people and affected another 810,665 over the past one month. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Flooding and landslides have killed at least 285 people and affected another 810,665 over the past one month, Devolution Secretary Eugene Wamalwa announced on Wednesday.

The CS said since the deluge began, massive destruction of property and crops in 33 counties in Northern, Eastern and Western Kenya has occured.

While addressing the media on Wednesday in Nairobi, Mr Wamalwa noted that although the rains are expected to subside in the month of June, efforts towards supporting affected families will continue.

The families, who are currently seeking shelter in temporary tents, have been receiving food relief from the government with Mr Wamalwa noting that the government will embark on reconstructing new homes in the coming months.

“Relief food will continue to be supplied to the affected families until the rains completely subside. Most of those affected are currently living in tents, however, the national government is working closely with the counties in ensuring that those who lost their homes are rehabilitated and given the support they need,” he said.

The government is currently establishing the extent of crop destruction across the country with a comprehensive report to be released next week.

advertisement

Updates from the metrological department show that there has been a considerable rainfall reduction in the past two weeks in several parts of the country. However, some regions particularly in Western Kenya and the Highlands are still experiencing light to moderate rainfall with isolated incidences of heavy storms.

Mr Wamalwa, who was accompanied by Environment Secretary Keriako Tobiko, Water CS Sicily Kariuki and representatives from the met department, further warned that precautions still need to be taken even with receding rainfall, noting that Kenyans should take weather alerts seriously to avert further tragedy.