News US CDC now says coronavirus 'does not spread easily' on surfaces

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says in their new guidelines that the novel coronavirus "does not spread easily" by touching contaminated surfaces or objects.

People have been worried about spreading the virus through touching surfaces and objects. But researchers at CDC have now revealed in the updated guidelines that the virus spreads easily between people.

Scientists at the agency notes that the virus is thought to mainly spread from person-to-person, even by those not showing symptoms.

“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes,” the CDC said.

“This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus.”

At the same time, the US Agency has noted that the risk of spreading the disease from animals to people is low. Also, the spread of the deadly pathogen from humans to animals is possible but not easy.

“It appears that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals in some situations. CDC is aware of a small number of pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19,” CDC said.