News Carrefour set to open Nakumatt Mega space before December

Carrefour, whose local franchise is held by Dubai-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, last July opened its sixth store at the Junction Mall taking up the space previously occupied by struggling retailer Nakumatt. FILE PHOTO | NMG

French retailer Carrefour is set to open one more branch along Uhuru Highway in Nairobi, taking tenancy of the Nakumatt Mega space which was vacated by the struggling retailer last September.

Its other branches are located at the Hub in Karen, Village Market, Two Rivers Mall, Thika Road Mall (TRM) and at Sarit Centre mall in Westlands.

The retailer also operates at the Junction mall along Ngong road and Galleria Mall.

In a statement Friday, Al Futtaim Retail (Kenya) country manager Frank Moreau said the opening of the new stores will help the company cement its growth plan in Kenya by stocking food and non-food items.

“When fully operational later in the year, the store will stock food and non-food items, and host some of our specialist sections such as, fresh produce, groceries, a fresh bakery, as well as a butchery.”

He further noted that the retailer has finalized major refurbishment work at its stores located in Village Market, Junction and Thika Road Mall (TRM) to meet the retailer’s global standards and shoppers’ expectations.

These three stores now offer an abundant and lively marketplace that features butchery, fishery, delicatessen, cheese and home-made bakery sections and more.

Additionally, Carrefour at The Junction Mall and Thika Road Mall will now stock electronic products, garments, home linen, houseware, kitchenware, stationery among other goods.