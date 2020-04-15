News Centum brings safe water to Kiambu slum in Covid-19 war

Centum chief executive James Mworia with Githogoro area chief. PHOTO | COURTESY

Centum Foundation plans to connect about 10,000 residents of Githogoro slum in Kiambu County to clean water amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Centum #ticker:CTUM has also pledged to offer food hampers, packaged to last families two weeks, to some 3,000 households whose livelihood has been affected by the movement restrictions imposed to halt the spread of infections.

The donation will be distributed by the Foundation and Centum’s subsidiary Vipingo Development Limited.

“Centum’s goal is to ease the pain for thousands of Kenyans who are struggling to put a meal on the table at this difficult time, if we all come together, we’ll overcome this pandemic,” said the Centum chief executive James Mworia in a statement on Monday.

“The donation will be done in collaboration with the County Government of Kiambu,” he added.

Residents of Githogoro, adjacent to Centum's Two Rivers Mall, will get four 10,000-litre tanks and fifty 100-litre tanks in the Sh3 million water project intended to help improve hygiene standards in the settlement, a key factor in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

"The Covid-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in modern history that will require the best of humanity to overcome. Our contribution as Centum Foundation to this fund will support immediate and long-term relief and recovery in vulnerable communities during one of the most challenging times we have collectively faced," said Mr Mworia.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the livelihood of millions of people across the country and globally as businesses close, suspend workers and cut salaries.

The government has rallied companies and wealthy individuals to give donations towards cushioning Kenyans from the Covid-19 pandemic effects.

The number of cases in Kenya stand at 216, after eight more patients tested positive on Tuesday.