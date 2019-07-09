News City Hall to pay couple Sh60m compensation for property demolition

City Hall, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

City Hall will have to pay a couple whose properties were demolished last year without notice Sh60 million as compensation.

The County Assembly Planning and Land Committee, which heard petitions from victims of the demolitions in Kariobangi South, found that Silas Njeru and Florence Gatari Njeru had been allocated the plots regularly, put up the four-storey building with the approval of the City Hall and duly paid rates up to 2017.

The building was demolished in March last year to pave the way for the construction of a fire station.

The victims, through Mowlem MCA Benson Mwangi, petitioned the county assembly on May 2, 2018, challenging the repossession of their plots by City Hall.

The Njeru couple was allocated two plots in January 7, 2002 under the KCC village formalisation project.

