News Dusit attack: UK embassy closed, UN calls off meeting

Security officers at 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi, the scene of a terrorist attack on January 15, 2019. PHOTO | NMG

The British High Commission in Nairobi will remain closed the whole of Wednesday following terror attack at DusitD2 Hotel at 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi

The UK said said the embassy has suspended routine business to "respond to the incident".

“The British High Commission Nairobi will be closed for routine business on Wednesday, January 16, while we respond to the incident,” said the embassy on its website.

The embassy advised British people who would want to find out about the safety of British nationals in Kenya to contact the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London.

“If you’re caught up in the incident, turn any mobile phones or other devices to silent and do not put your location on social media.

"If you’re able to do so safely, leave the area and contact your friends and family to let them know you are safe,” advised the UK embassy.

Travel advisory

The UK has also advised its citizens against visiting Garissa and Lamu counties, excluding Lamu and Manda Islands.

The US has already advised its citizens to avoid areas around Dusit Hotel.

“Avoid the area, monitor local media for updates and notify friends and family of your safety,” said the outgoing US ambassador to Kenya, Bob Godec.

The United Nations has also cancelled its press conference that was scheduled for Thursday, January 17 following the attack.