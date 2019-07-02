News Ethiopia crash kin seek death certificates

Senate deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki.

Families of Kenyans who died in the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines crash have petitioned Parliament to investigate government failure to provide them with death certificates and counselling services.

Kenya lost 32 citizens in the March 10 accident in Ethiopia. Their relatives made the accusations against the government in a petition to the Senate.

“That following ill-fated Ethiopian airline on March 10, 2019, the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs committed to support the families of the 32 Kenyans who lost their lives. But the government has not supported or counselled the families as it promised,” Senate deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki said while informing members of the petition.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft crashed near the town of Bishoftu six minutes after take off, killing all 157 people aboard.

The ET 302 flight was coming from Addis Ababa to Nairobi. The crash forced aviation authorities to ground global fleet of 737 Max aircraft.

The petitioners said they have been unable to retrieve their loved ones remains for burial despite the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promising to offer them assistance.

They said families had been forced to seek private counselling services, which were expensive.

“The families aver that they have agonised to get death certificates yet this role falls under Ministry of Foreign Affairs,”said the petitioners.

“The petitioners prayed to the Senate investigates the matter and assist them access death certificates to enable them pursue compensation and any other benefits from the employers of their dead kin.”

Minority Leader James Orengo and his Majority counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen asked the ministry to fast track the issuance of death certificates.

“The committee that will inquire into matters raised in this petition should direct the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give death certificates within two weeks. This is the best way to honour the departed. I once again sent my condolences to affected families,” Mr Orengo said.

Senators Naomi Shionga and Alice Milgo asked the government to support the families.