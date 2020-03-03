News Farmers deliver 100,000 bags of rice after Uhuru price directive

Mwea rice farmers in the past. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Thousands of rice farmers tied to Mwea Irrigation Scheme are set to benefit after the government started implementing a presidential directive that requires that prices be increased.

The Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) has started the purchase of the produce at Sh85 per kilogramme in compliance of the President Uhuru Kenyatta's order.

According to the Mwea Rice Growers Multi-purpose Cooperative Society chief executive Joseph Maina, marketing was going on as planned. He dismissed claims that the government had not released money to buy rice from the growers.

"At the moment the KNTC has bought rice worth Sh25 million. The government critics, some who had been exploiting farmers by offering them peanuts for their produce, should stop misleading the public," he said.

Mr Maina said more than 100,000 bags of paddy worth Sh600 million had been delivered to the society's stores and expressed confidence that they would all be bought.

"The KNTC is collecting and paying for rice. Once all rice is bought, farmers will be paid handsomely as directed by the Head of State," he added.