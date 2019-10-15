News Hit and run still leading cause of deaths on Kenyan roads

Most road accidents occur on Sunday according to a new report by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA). FILE PHOTO | NMG

Hit and run is still the leading cause of fatalities on Kenyan roads, a new report released by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Cases of hit and run increased to 925 in the period January-October compared to 619 the same period last year, a 49 percent increase.

Following in a distant second was losing control which increased from 365 in 2018 to 451 in 2019.

PHOTO | NTSA

Other leading causes of fatalities according to the report included failing to keep to near side (235), overtaking improperly (225), misjudging clearance (140) and error of judgment (129).

Improperly changing lanes and slipping or falling both recorded 14 cases.

Overall, human error accounted for 98.07 percent of fatalities followed by mechanical problems 1.93 percent.

According to the report, about 83.3 percent of fatalities recorded during the 2018/2019 period were male compared to and 16.7 percent female.

Pedestrians (1,049), motor cyclists (815) and passengers (554) are still the leading victims of crashes on Kenyan roads.

Pedestrians deaths increased by 16 percent from 902 last year.

PHOTO | NTSA

Motorcyclists death increased sharply by 30.8 percent from 623 over the same period in 2018.

Nairobi was leading in road deaths with 337 cases in 2019, a slight drop from 344 last year. Kiambu and Nakuru came second and third having recorded 233 and 181 cases respectively.

Most accidents happen during weekends when most Kenyans are away from work according to the report. Unlike 2018 when Saturdays accounted for most road deaths, in 2019, 497 cases were recorded on Sundays up from 412.

Thursdays recorded the least number of cases.