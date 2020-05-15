News Covid-19: Kenya records 23 new cases, 3 more deaths

The number of people in Kenya who have tested positive for the Covid-19 has risen to 781 following the confirmation of 23 more cases.

The 23 are five females and 18 males all aged between 24 and 84 years.

Making the announcement Friday afternoon, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said 11 of the new cases were reported in Nairobi, five in Mombasa, three in Kajiado while Wajir and Kiambu recorded two each.

The new cases were discovered after the ministry conducted tests on 2,100 samples. Two of those who tested positive in Kajiado were truck drivers.

Dr Aman also announced that three more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country to 45.