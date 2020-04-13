News Kenya's coronavirus cases rise to 208 as 11 test positive

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe speaking on April 13, 2020. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Kenya on Monday rose to 208, exactly a month since the first case was reported, with 11 more people testing positive.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said all the new cases were Kenyans aged between one- and 42-years-old.

The cases were confirmed after tests on 674 samples in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also announced that 15 patients have tested negative, bringing the total number of recoveries to 40.

One patient succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to nine.

advertisement

“In the last 24 hours, 674 samples have been tested. A total of 11 persons have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing to 208 the number of confirmed cases in the country,” said Mr Kagwe.

Four cases were reported in Mandera, three in Mombasa, two in Nairobi and one each in Nakuru and Machakos counties.

As the country continues to enforce restrictions on movement in a bid to halt the spread of the virus, many workers have lost jobs and incomes as some have been sent on unpaid leave. Mr Kagwe urged employers to treat their staff in a humane manner, saying they should consider supporting them to be able to put a meal on the table.

The Covid-19 disease, which was first reported in Wuhan, China in December, has killed at least 116,045 people worldwide with at least 1,873,824 infections.