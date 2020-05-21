News Kenya records 80 new coronavirus cases, toll now at 1,109

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya hit a record high for new coronavirus cases Thursday after confirming 80 new cases from 3,102 samples in 24 hours.

The jump in new cases now puts the national tally at 1,109.

Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported that 41 of the new cases were recorded in Nairobi, 20 in Mombasa, seven in Siaya and six in Kwale.

“Today, we have recorded the highest number of Coronavirus cases at 80. Nairobi and Mombasa are still leading in the cases,” said Mr Kagwe.

He said that in the last two weeks cases have increased by about 40 percent, an indication that the situation is worsening despite the restrictions currently in place.

advertisement

Thirteen of the cases in Nairobi were recorded in Kibera- the largest urban slum in Kenya.