News Kidero graft case fails to start over hitch

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The trial of former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero and eight other persons failed to proceed on Monday after defence lawyers said the charge sheet was defective.

Dr Kidero, who is facing graft and abuse of office charges, said through his lawyer James Orengo that one of the counts relates to an offence that does not exist in law. He further said the particulars in the charges sheet do not disclose an offence.

Dr Kidero has been charged together with former chief officers in his administration including former County secretary Lilian Ndegwa, former chief finance officer Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, former minister in charge of finance and planning Mr Gregory Mwakanongo, former accounting head Stephen Ogago Osiro, former acting chief finance officer Luke Mugo and former acting head of treasury Maurice Ochieng Okere.

Other facing charges are Mr John Githua and Grace Njeri of Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd.