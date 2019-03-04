Kidero graft case fails to start over hitch

News
Kidero graft case fails to start over hitchMonday, March 4, 2019 21:48
The trial of former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero and eight other persons failed to proceed on Monday after defence lawyers said the charge sheet was defective.
Dr Kidero, who is facing graft and abuse of office charges, said through his lawyer James Orengo that one of the counts relates to an offence that does not exist in law. He further said the particulars in the charges sheet do not disclose an offence.
Dr Kidero has been charged together with former chief officers in his administration including former County secretary Lilian Ndegwa, former chief finance officer Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, former minister in charge of finance and planning Mr Gregory Mwakanongo, former accounting head Stephen Ogago Osiro, former acting chief finance officer Luke Mugo and former acting head of treasury Maurice Ochieng Okere.
Other facing charges are Mr John Githua and Grace Njeri of Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd.
The charges against them state that they conspired to commit fraud which led to the loss of Sh213,327,300 at the County Government between January 16, 2014 and January 25, 2016.
In the Headlines
Ruto's office tops list of Nairobi parking fee defaultsBy JOHN MUTUA
8 hours ago
Foreign net inflows back at NSE after 16 monthsBy CHARLES MWANIKI
10 hours ago
Airtel, Telkom merger seems like a scandal - MPsBy IBRAHIM ORUKO
9 hours ago
NSSF courts informal sector workers with M-Pesa contributionsBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
14 hours ago