News Kihika family takes property row to court

Late Dickson Kihika Kimani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The children of the former Nakuru North MP Dickson Kihika Kimani have taken the family’s wrangles a notch higher after they chose to square out their differences in court.

The former legislator’s family has been embroiled in a 10-year succession dispute among his eight widows who have failed to agree on the distribution of the Sh600 million property he left behind.

The politician’s 41 children have followed suit and taken on one another in court battles.

Ms Peris Njoki Kihika, the daughter of Ms Jane Wanjiru (Mr Kihika’ third wife) is, for instance, fighting for her freedom after she was convicted in 2015 for assaulting her stepsister Ms Carolyne Wanjiku Kihika.

Ms Wanjiku is a sister to Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika both born of Mr Kihika’s second wife, Ms Alice Kihika.

advertisement

Ms Njoki has filed an appeal before the High Court in Nakuru contesting the judgment Resident Magistrate Rita Amwayi delivered in May 2015 sentencing her to two years imprisonment after she was found guilty in the assault case on March 23, 2013.

Upon filing the appeal, Ms Njoki successfully persuaded the court to free her on a Sh30,000 bond pending hearing and determination.

On July 20, 2017 state counsel Amos Chigiti applied to have the sentence enhanced from two years to five years.

When the case was mentioned yesterday, Justice Janet Mulwa directed that it be heard on December 10.