Laikipia inks Sh6 billion solar energy plant deal

Laikipia inks Sh6 billion solar energy plant dealTuesday, October 22, 2019 10:09
Laikipia County has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nairobi-based Kenergy Renewables Company to set up a Sh6 billion solar power plant in Rumuruti town.
Governor Ndiritu Muriithi and Kenergy Chief Executive Khilna Dodhia Monday signed the pact for the project expected to kick off early next year.
Mr Muriithi said the provision of clean energy would enable the county to move from thermal energy sources that are costly since they depend on diesel-powered engines and were not environment-friendly.
"Laikipia is strategically located along the equator, thus, very ideal for the project due to availability of sunshine throughout the year," he said.
Ms Dodhia said the 40 megawatt-plant would be constructed in 10 months.
The county has provided a 300-acre piece of land for the project aimed at injecting more clean energy into the national grid.
“As a firm, we are pleased to partner with the County Government of Laikipia to roll out this mega project following their undertaking that they will provide an investment-friendly framework,” said Ms Dodhia.
