News NMG loses second journalist to road accident in a fortnight

Christine Omulando had been reported missing on March 16, 2020 after colleagues and family failed to reach her on phone. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nation Media Group fraternity is mourning the death of another journalist, following an accident at Nairobi's Khoja Mosque roundabout, in the central business district, on the afternoon of Monday, March 16.

Christine Omulando, 46, a sub-editor at The EastAfrican weekly regional newspaper was confirmed dead on Thursday.

The Nation Media Group fraternity is mourning the death of a second journalist in less than one month, following an accident at Nairobi's Khoja Mosque roundabout on the afternoon of Monday, March 16.

Christine Omulando, 46, a sub-editor at The EastAfrican, had been reported missing on Wednesday after colleagues and family failed to reach her on phone the whole of Tuesday.

She had reported to work on Monday, March 16, and left the office for lunch in the afternoon.

Police say a matatu veered off the road and hit pedestrians, among them Christine, before a minibus run over her.

Traffic police officers on the scene reported that she died on the spot. Her body was taken to the City mortuary while two other pedestrians are nursing injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Ms Omulando was a veteran journalist who had initially worked for the defunct Kenya Times and Standard newspapers, before joining the Nation Media Group, where she worked for over a decade.

The accident happened just as the Group was coming to terms with the death of an NTV journalist.

Video editor Raphael Nzioki died a fortnight ago, in what police said was a case of hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Kenyatta Avenue and Kimathi Street, a stone’s throw away from the Nation Centre.