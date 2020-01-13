News
Losses, pain of Nairobi city roads in sorry stateMonday, January 13, 2020 11:57
The poor state of roads especially in Nairobi's satellite towns has led to losses for traders and the transport sector while leaving commuters frustrated.
On Monday morning, residents of Mwiki, Kasarani were forced to walk for to the Thika superhighway amid rain in search of vehicles to ferry them to their workplaces after matatus went on strike.
The public service vehicle operators were protesting the damaged Mwiki-Kasarani road worsened by ongoing heavy downpour.
The strike left commuters and schoolgoing children stranded, forcing them to seek alternatives farther off.
But even bus hailing service provider SWVL was not operating. The company notified its riders that it would not be plying on the route due to the disruption caused by the protests that saw bonfires lit on the road.
Protests over bad state of roads in the suburbs have been increasingly common in the past.
In December, residents of Fedha estate, an eastern Nairobi suburb protested over the state of Fedha-Nyayo road, saying its sorry state had led to rise in accidents, losses to business operators and insecurity.
In the Headlines
Safaricom investor wealth hits Sh1.3 trillionBy CHARLES MWANIKI
1 hour ago
Nakumatt’s debt paper: Man sues insurer, brokerBy SAM KIPLAGAT
2 hours ago
Kipchoge’s epic run inspires graffiti artists in Nairobi EastlandsBy MARGARETTA WA GACHERU
Electricity fuel cost levy drops to 13-month lowBy JOHN MUTUA
14 hours ago