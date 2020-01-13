News Losses, pain of Nairobi city roads in sorry state

A section of Kasarani-Mwiki road in Nairobi County on December 8, 2019. The road has been in a sorry state for several months. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

The poor state of roads especially in Nairobi's satellite towns has led to losses for traders and the transport sector while leaving commuters frustrated.

On Monday morning, residents of Mwiki, Kasarani were forced to walk for to the Thika superhighway amid rain in search of vehicles to ferry them to their workplaces after matatus went on strike.

The public service vehicle operators were protesting the damaged Mwiki-Kasarani road worsened by ongoing heavy downpour.

The strike left commuters and schoolgoing children stranded, forcing them to seek alternatives farther off.

But even bus hailing service provider SWVL was not operating. The company notified its riders that it would not be plying on the route due to the disruption caused by the protests that saw bonfires lit on the road.

Protests over bad state of roads in the suburbs have been increasingly common in the past.