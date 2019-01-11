News Governor Sonko orders parking fees cut to Sh200 from Monday

A Nairobi County attendant collects parking fees from a motorist in the city centre. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nairobi motorists will finally pay Sh200 to park their cars in the central business district from Monday.

Governor Mike Sonko issued the directive on Friday, noting that the reduction from the fee of Sh300 was in line with his manifesto.

DELAYS

The county's parking services director, Tom Tinega, asked the ICT director to liaise with JamboPay, the firm contracted to digitise all City Hall revenue streams including parking, to ensure the new levy is configured into the system.

Mr Tinega noted that the Nairobi County Finance Act 2018 was passed and gazetted on December 20, 2018 and was therefore to be implemented.

In a letter dated January 10, the official said JamboPay must ensure the new rate is executed.

The letter was copied to Webtribe Limited, JamboPay's parent company, Governor Sonko, the county secretary and the chief officer for public works and transport.

Regarding delays in the implementation of the law, Mr Tinega defended the county saying the government printer took too long to avail the document that was needed for the online payments company to be instructed.

LONG ROAD

Governor Sonko issued the instruction amid a back and forth on what motorists should pay.

“I’m calling on all Nairobi motorists to pay the daily parking fees through our systems and avoid middlemen who deny the county government the much needed revenue,” he said.

Despite the law, parking attendants and the electronic payment service platform, ejijiPAY, were still charging motorists Sh300.

Following complaints, Budget and Appropriations Committee Robert Mbatia said the matter would be addressed.

In November last year, Mr Sonko noted the need to ease the burden on motorists, a decision he said was reached by stakeholders including the ward reps.

He said, however, that his administration will review the fees in future after the completion of projects to reduce congestion in the central business district.

The Sh300 charge was an increase from Sh140 in 2013 by former Governor Evans Kidero’s administration.

MAMA MBOGAS

The county chief also approved the abolishment of the Sh50 fee that estate traders pay the county.