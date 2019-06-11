News Parliament now cuts SRC budget by Sh126m

SRC Chair Lyn Mengich at a press briefing on May 15. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) suffered a setback Tuesday after the National Assembly passed the second supplementary estimates slashing its current budget by Sh125.6 million for incurring unconstitutional expenses.

The commission chaired by Lyn Mengich spent the amount on brand new fuel guzzlers for its commissioners without a budget.

It is at loggerheads with the MPs over the disputed Sh250,000 monthly house allowance they were paid in April this year.

But the SRC is not the only casualty of the Sh65.03 billion reorganised budget.

The National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee of the National Assembly recommended that Sh1.2 billion — meant for payment to Lake Turkana wind power due to penalties that arose out of non-evacuation of available power — be deducted from the Ministry of Energy.

The committee chaired by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has also rejected the proposal by the Executive to withdraw Sh1 billion from the Civil Contingency Fund to pay salaries and other operations.

The fund was established to provide humanitarian support to victims of flood incidences caused by the heavy rains at the beginning of 2018.

The SRC amounts slashed include Sh99.17 million spent for the purchase of motor vehicles and other transport equipment, Sh20.4 million for the refurbishment of its offices, and Sh2.85 million for domestic and subsistence and other transportation costs.

The others are Sh2 million for operating expenses and Sh1.13 million for the purchase of office furniture.

Although the commission cited Article 223 of the Constitution to support the expenditures, the MPs faulted the move.

“It defeats the purpose why new commissioners should come to the office and buy new cars while the former commissions had vehicles that are available,” Mr Ichung’wah said.