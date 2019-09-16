News Qatar Airways wins global awards for good customer service

A Qatar Airways plane. FILE PHOTO | AFP

Qatar Airways last Tuesday won major global awards at the 2020 Airline Passenger Experience Association’s (APEX) Passenger Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The airline won three awards for Best Seat Comfort, Best Cabin Service and Best Food & Beverage and was also named ‘2020 Five Star Global Airline’ in the APEX Official Airline Ratings.

The Middle East country received thumbs up from voters drawn mainly from passengers using the world’s highest-rated travel app, TripIt.

The travel app is widely recognised as the industry's benchmark for excellence.

“To follow our success in the regional Passenger Choice Awards with a further three global APEX accolades is a huge achievement for our airline, and a tribute to the loyalty of our passengers from across the world,” said the airline’s group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker.

“As we focus on going from strength-to-strength over the coming year, we look forward to building upon this incredible foundation of success and will continue to set the highest of benchmarks to distinguish us from our competitors,” he added.

Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, is one of the fastest growing airlines operating one of the youngest fleets in the world.

It has modern fleet of 186 aircraft flying to more than 150 key business and leisure destinations across six continents.