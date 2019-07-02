News Safaricom appoints former CEO Michael Joseph as interim boss

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM has appointed Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ chairman Michael Joseph as the firm’s interim chief executive following the death of Bob Collymore Monday.

In a statement Tuesday, the company’s secretary Kathryne Maundu said the appointment takes effect with immediate effect, until the board fills up the position on a permanent basis.

Mr Collymore, who passed on Monday morning took over from Mr Joseph, a former Safaricom chief executive in November 2010.

“Following the passing on of the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) Mr Robert (Bob) William Collymore on 1st July, 2019, at a special board meeting of the directors that was held on the eve date, the board resolved to appoint Mr Michael Joseph, a board member of the company, as the interim chief executive officer of the company with immediate effect,” said Ms Maundu in a statement Tuesday.

Adding that “The board is confident that during this transition, Mr Joseph will provide the necessary guidance and leadership to the company and its employees”.

The late Collymore came to the helm of Safaricom in 2010, succeeding Michael Joseph who had led the firm through a number of milestones including listing at the NSE and the establishment of M-Pesa.

Collymore’s contract, which was originally due to expire next month, was in May extended by a year to August 2020.

The late Collymore suffered acute Myeloid Leukemia, which starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow, leading to his death Monday.

Joseph, 67, joined the Safaricom board on September 8, 2008.

He is employed by Vodafone Group Services Limited as the Director of Mobile Money.

He is also Vodafone’s Strategic Advisor appointed to the Boards of Vodacom Group South Africa, Vodacom Mozambique, Vodacom Tanzania, and Safaricom Limited in Kenya.