News Government orders boda boda riders to wear masks, carry one passenger

A motorcyclist carries excess passengers in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

The government has ordered boda boda riders to wear face masks and limit the number of passengers to one per trip as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country rose to 50.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were local transmissions, meaning that the disease was now spreading within the country and urged Kenyans to be diligent in following measures to stem its spread.

The CS announced eight new cases on Monday that had tested positive in the past 24 hours, with six recorded in Nairobi, one in Mombasa and another in Kitui.

“The riders will be required to carry just one passenger, so they maintain some level of distance and wear protective masks to combat spread of the virus,” he said.

Nairobi now has the highest confirmed coronavirus cases at 34, while Mombasa, Kajiado, Kilifi and Kwale have been marked as potential hot spots.

Mr Kagwe said of the more than 2,000 people placed in isolation, 231 individuals have been discharged after completing the 14-day mandatory quarantine period and have tested negative.

He also urged Nairobi residents not to travel to their rural homes.

“We implore that you avoid travelling upcountry if you are in Nairobi and vice versa so we can combat the spread of this disease,” he said.

The State is racing against time to forestall an overstretched healthcare system and is set to hire 1, 000 currently unemployed medical personnel this week as it beefs up the staff numbers to cope with the increasing cases.